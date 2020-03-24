Jada Pinkett Smith & Panel Discuss How COVID-19 Is Impacting Relationships On Next ‘Red Table Talk’

Like many talk shows, Jada Pinkett Smith has shifted gears on her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” to focus on the coronavirus and how the pandemic is affecting our day-to-day lives.

In a sneak peek at the next episode, Pinkett Smith is joined by motivational speaker Jay Shetty and relationship expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, along with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, to discuss how being in self-quarantine can impact relationships.

With that in mind, the group answered a letter from a viewer, who wrote, “I love my wife, but I need some alone time during this quarantine. How can I tell her that?”

Shetty responded: “If you’re just seeking more space in your relationship I think one of the bigger mistakes we often make is that we express what we want but we don’t explain why we want it. So if you just go up to your partner and say, ‘I want space’ or ‘I need space,’ they don’t know why you want it and so now they’re confused, now they’re filling in the text of going, ‘Oh maybe he or she doesn’t like me.’ Whereas if you explain why you want what you want then someone has the opportunity to say, ‘Oh I get that, I wanted it too.’ Because often you find that both of you wanted the space.”

Pinkett Smith definitely agreed. “I think that’s true because if you say to somebody, ‘I need space,’ sometimes that’s a trigger for one step towards divorce. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that,” she explained. “It just means, ‘Hey I need two hours, please.’”

The new episode of “Red Table Talk” will be available to watch Wednesday, March 25 at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.