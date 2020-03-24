Idris Elba Fires Back At Conspiracy Theory Claiming He Was Paid To Be Infected With COVID-19: ‘Absolute Bulls**t’

Idris Elba is shooting down some new conspiracy theories claiming that he and other celebrities were paid to be intentionally infected with COVID-19, in order to convince the masses to stay in their homes for some nefarious purpose.

Among those propagating the unfounded rumour was Cardi B, who took to Instagram Live, declaring, “I see these celebrities coming out like, ‘Hey guys! I have the coronavirus, and I don’t have no symptoms. But stay home.'”

She added, “I’m starting to feel like y’all n*****s is payin’ n*****s to say that they got it.”

Elba, 47, addressed the conspiracy theory in an Instagram Live appearance of his own.

“It shouldn’t be about whether the rich or poor gets it. Everyone should be able to get a test, for sure,” he said of coronavirus testing. I think the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive. I don’t see what people get out of that,” he said.

“And the idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I have coronavirus. That’s absolute bulls**t,” he added. “Such stupidness. And people want to spread that like it’s news. It’s stupid. It’s the quickest way to get people sick.”

As Elba explained, “It’s no benefit to me and Sabrina saying that we got it and we ain’t got it. I don’t understand the logic of that.”

“Or to say that we’re stuck inside,” added his wife.

”There are a lot of people who conjure up these stories,” he continued.