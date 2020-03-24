Britney Spears Calls For Wealth Distribution In The Midst Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Marx, Lenin, Chairman Mao and… Britney Spears?

That would appear to be the case after the “Toxic” singer’s latest social media missive.

In an Instagram post issued Tuesday, Spears, 38, reposted a message from Mimi Zhu, calling for redistribution of wealth and strikes as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever,” reads the post. “Call your loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration. We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web.”

Following that inspiring call to use technology to maintain interpersonal connectivity, the message then gets downright Marxist.

“We will feed each other, re-distribute wealth, strike,” the post continues. “We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together. ”