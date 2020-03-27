Venus Williams Joined By Sister Serena, Amy Schumer During Daily #CoachVenus Workout Demo On Instagram

Anyone looking to get a little exercise while self-isolating will want to block out some time each day to get in a workout with tennis great Venus Williams.

Starting on March 25, Williams, 39, has been serving up a five-minute live #CoachVenus fitness breaks on her Instagram channel, @venuswilliams (or catch it live on her Instagram story).

On Friday’s edition, Williams was joined remotely by special guests Serena Williams and Amy Schumer, who helped her lead fans through sets of Olympian-approved arm and ab exercises — with Schumer using a magnum bottle of champagne as a weight in order to get in a killer arm workout.

Meanwhile, they simultaneously answered questions about how they are staying mentally and physically healthy during this time.

“Each day, Venus will pick a new workout move to highlight and will spend around five minutes showing viewers how to properly execute it in their own homes,” states the announcement. “In addition to talking through and demonstrating her favourite exercises, Venus will also share insight on how she’s staying mentally and physically fit from home, what she is doing to keep herself engaged, recommendations on her favourite athleisure and loungewear outfits and more.”

Through her workout breaks, Williams is offering rare opportunity to learn some key exercises and fitness techniques from a four-time Olympic Gold Medalist that are guaranteed to keep participants active, stimulated and inspired while stuck at home while self-isolating.

As a bonus for fashionistas, Williams will be attired in workout outfits from her fashion forward athleisure line EleVen. For Friday’s workout, she wore the White Interval Tee and the Blue Nights Player Legging.

Williams’ video go live weekdays at noon ET.