Venus Williams To Host Daily Workout Demos On Instagram

Anyone looking to get a little exercise while self-isolating will want to block out some time each day to get in a workout with tennis great Venus Williams.

Starting Wednesday, March 25, at noon ET/9 p.m. PT, Williams, 39 will serve up a five-minute live fitness break on her Instagram channel, @venuswilliams.

“Each day, Venus will pick a new workout move to highlight and will spend around five minutes showing viewers how to properly execute it in their own homes,” states the announcement. “In addition to talking through and demonstrating her favourite exercises, Venus will also share insight on how she’s staying mentally and physically fit from home, what she is doing to keep herself engaged, recommendations on her favourite athleisure and loungewear outfits and more.”

Williams will be offering fans a rare opportunity to learn some key exercises and fitness techniques from a four-time Olympic Gold Medalist that are guaranteed to keep them active, stimulated, and inspired while stuck at home while self-isolating.

As a bonus for fashionistas, Williams will be attired in workout outfits from her fashion forward athleisure line EleVen.

It all starts Wednesday at noon ET.