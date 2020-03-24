Jackson Browne Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says ‘Symptoms Are Really Pretty Mild’

Jackson Browne is the latest celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19, and revealed he’s tested positive for the coronavirus to Rolling Stone.

According the the legendary singer-songwriter behind such hits as “The Pretender” and “Running on Empty”, he experienced a cough and fever and went to get tested. The test turned up positive.

“My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” he tells the magazine.

He cautions younger people that they can’t afford to be cavalier about the risks of the disease. “So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested,” says Browne, 71. “They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: they need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

Browne suspects he contracted the virus when he travelled from his home in California to New York for the Love Rocks benefit concert at NYC’s Beacon Theater on March 12.

According to Browne, he self-quarantined immediately after his diagnosis, and has confined himself to his home for the past 10 days. “It’s not that long, but it feels like forever,” he tells the magazine with a laugh. “It seems like a long time. I’m presuming I got this flying back and forth to New York to do [the] Love Rocks show at the Beacon. And now it turns out that several people who were at that show have tested positive. I’m going to try and get in touch with everybody and keep talking with them.”

He considers himself “lucky that I’m not really badly affected. I guess I’ve got a really strong immune system. There’s so much we don’t know. The one thing you can do is not go anywhere, not show up anywhere.”

In retrospect, he now regrets travelling to New York for the performance. “Now I wish I hadn’t gone to New York and done this benefit. I think to myself, ‘How much simpler would it have been had I just called in and said, ‘No, I’m not going to travel on a cross-country flight and spend two days in New York with all these people that are singing all over the country,'” he said.

He also wishes he had taken the coronavirus more seriously at the time. “There was already a question of being careful and saying, ‘I’ll bump elbows and not shake hands and won’t hug anybody. I won’t behave like that at this show.’ But still, you’re in close quarters and you’re breathing the same air. They are swabbing the mics, but somebody in the crew has it. For all I know, he got it from me. I could have got it from the crew member that has it or he could have got it from me. I don’t know. I traveled on an airplane to get there.”