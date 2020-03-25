John Legend Chats To Jimmy Fallon, Teases ‘Sexy’ New Album & Reveals What He And Chrissy Teigen Have Been Doing In Self-Quarantine

Jimmy Fallon chatted to John Legend in the latest episode of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition”.

Fallon asked the singer, who recently held a “Together At Home” Instagram Live concert to keep everybody entertained during the coronavirus crisis, what else he’s been doing in self-quarantine.

He revealed how he and wife Chrissy Teigen have been binge-watching “Peaky Blinders” and “Tiger King”, with him and Fallon ending up doing casual squats during the interview to keep themselves active.

Legend added of his decision to hold an Instagram Live gig, “All of us are home, including artists. A lot of artists were supposed to be on tour right now – my tour isn’t until the summer – and there are a lot of fans who are stuck at home and wish they could be doing what they normally do and wish they could be going to concerts and doing these fun things.”

He added of whether the whole thing was weird because there was no audience, “Because Instagram live has comments popping up every time someone makes one and it has the little hearts going, you actually get more feedback from an Instagram live than you would from an audience.”

Legend then spoke about his upcoming album, revealing it is “probably my sexiest album to date.”

“Which could work if you’re stuck at home and want to make some corona babies,” the musician, who also performed his new single “Actions” during the episode, laughed.