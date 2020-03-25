Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, ET Canada can confirm.

It was announced Wednesday that the Prince of Wales, 71, has been “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual.”

A statement released by Clarence House stated, “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

It continued, “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship also revealed Charles had spoken to his sons, Prince William in Norfolk, and Prince Harry in Vancouver Island.

Prince Charles has spoken to both his sons. William in Norfolk and Harry in Canada. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 25, 2020

Charles was seen in numerous social media clips forgetting not to shake hands with people amid the virus outbreak.

The news comes after the Queen and Prince Philip headed to Windsor Castle a week early last week for Easter break.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed numerous changes had been made to Her Majesty’s schedule during the current health crisis.