Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell At Australia Zoo Before Strict Coronavirus Rules Kick In

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell reportedly tied the knot Wednesday.

It’s thought Irwin and Powell, who got engaged on Irwin’s birthday last July, wanted to get married before the strict new coronavirus laws surrounding weddings in Australia kick off at midnight.

BREAKING: it’s understood Bindi Irwin is about to get married at Australia Zoo to beat the new rules surrounding weddings that come into effect at midnight. @9NewsQueensland @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/sznQlLDDfH — Tessa Hardy (@TessaHardy9) March 25, 2020

According to ABC News Australia, the couple said their “I dos” at Australia Zoo, which is where the couple met over six years ago.

On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love❤️ pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019

A small amount of guests, including photographers and camera crew, were seen at the site via drone footage, with the wedding being livestreamed on 7 News Queensland.

The ceremony comes as it was announced Tuesday that people would no longer be able to have more than five guests at their wedding in a bid to slow the spreading of coronavirus.

Irwin, who shared a sweet snap of her dad, the late Steve Irwin, Tuesday, told ET last year that she wanted her younger brother Robert to walk her down the aisle.

Thank you for being my guiding light. You’re always with me. pic.twitter.com/v5FaY6mBx7 — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 24, 2020

She gushed at the time, “I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life.”