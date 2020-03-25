Stay-At-Home Orders Aren’t Stopping Fans From Visiting ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Town

Dan Levy meets with fans during a break from filming Schitt's Creek in Goodwood, Ont. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin/CP Images

Some people are putting their love of a TV show above keeping everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, groups of “Schitt’s Creek” fans have been defying stay-at-home orders to visit the town of Goodwood, Ont., where the series was shot.

The official Twitter account for the show tweeted out their appreciation for fans wanting to see the shooting locations but asked that they come back when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Star Dan Levy also asked fans to show respect for Goodwood residents’ health and safety by staying home.

The towns where we shot Schitt’s Creek were so lovely and accommodating to us. Please show them the same respect. Visiting right now is a threat to the residents’ health and safety. Thanks for understanding. https://t.co/D0tdccTTRH — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 23, 2020

Gary Barton, mayor of Uxbridge, the township of which Goodwood is a part, told The Hollywood Reporter, “We love that we have been chosen as the home of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and we have enjoyed meeting and hosting the fans of the show, especially the Schitt Heads who have come to visit our beautiful community. We look forward to welcoming fans in the future when the borders are once again open and travel advisories and health care crises have abated.”

In Ontario, emergency measures have been put in place, including the mandatary shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Uxbridge has reported 31 cases of COVID-19 to date, with 588 cases province-wide.