Stephen Colbert’s Morning Face Routine Turns Him Into Tony Stark

Stephen Colbert has gotten a little lax about shaving in the face of self-isolation.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Hosts His ‘Late Show’ Opening Monologue From His Porch

So, on Global’s “The Late Show” on Tuesday, the host shared a new segment from home called “Returning My Face Back to Normal”, in which he shaves off the beard that has grown.

Before doing that, though, Colbert tried to spruce things up a bit by raiding his wife’s makeup cabinet.

RELATED: Stephen Colbert Tries To Change His Bicycle Tire In Self-Isolation

After applying moisturizers, eye primers and more, the host suddenly appeared in full suit, with a goatee and glasses.

Humming the song “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath, Colbert introduced himself, “Tony Stark, what seems to be the problem here?”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.