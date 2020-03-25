Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump For Saying He Wants America ‘Open’ By Easter: ‘We’re All Going To Die So He Can Eat Peeps’

Another day, another “Quarantine Minilogue” video from Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel once again took a swipe at Donald Trump in the latest edition of his self-quarantine segment and was joined by Dave Matthews for a chat.

“We’ve been holed up for, I think, 11 days now,” Kimmel began the clip. “If you’re anything like me, you went into this thinking, Well, at least I’m finally going to get some stuff done around the house. Unfortunately, my kids also went into this with a thought, and that thought was, You are not going to get anything done around the house. So, that’s how it is.

“I’ve also seen a lot of people posting about how Shakespeare and Sir Isaac Newton came up with some of their greatest ideas while under quarantine during the plague. That’s great. So far all I’ve discovered is, you can slide a laundry basket down the stairs, but congratulations to them.”

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Takes Swipe At Donald Trump, Says Harvey Weinstein Testing Positive For COVID-19 Is ‘Good News’

Kimmel showed a clip of Trump insisting he wanted to have the U.S. “open” by Easter.

The talk-show host quipped, “By Easter? That’s in two and a half weeks. Even Jesus is like, ‘Jesus! Calm down. Let’s think this through.’ We’re all going to die so the president can eat Peeps.”

He then aired a video of the president asking his taskforce co-ordinator Deborah Birx whether there would be a time in the future when “angry media” were “almost sitting on each other’s lap” again to question him.

RELATED: John Legend Chats To Jimmy Fallon, Teases ‘Sexy’ New Album & Reveals What He And Chrissy Teigen Have Been Doing In Self-Quarantine

Kimmel continued, “All he cares about is crowd size. And even with all this, a new CBS news poll shows that more than half of Americans approve of the job Trump’s doing to combat the virus. I assume these are maybe the same people who approved of the ending to ‘Thelma and Louise’?”

Kimmel later spoke to Matthews about what he’s been up to while in self-quarantine; the singer also performed a song in his bathroom.