Christine And The Queens Covers The Weeknd’s Single ‘Blinding Lights’

Self-isolation has put Christine and the Queens in the mood for some Weeknd.

RELATED: Christine And The Queens Debut New Song With Charli XCX Following ‘Drag Race’ Finale Performance

On Tuesday, the singer, whose real name is Hélöise Letissier, posted a video from home in which she covers the Weeknd’s 2019 single “Blinding Lights”.

The stripped-back cover is quite a departure from the original track, which also appears on the Weeknd’s new album After Hours.

RELATED: Christine And The Queens Speaks Out After Saying She’s ‘Conflicted’ Over Taylor Swift’s Use Of ‘Queer Aesthetic’ For ‘You Need To Calm Down’

Christine and the Queens released her most recent single “People, I’ve Been Sad” last month. She also recently collaborated with Charli XCX on the 2019 song “Gone”.