Michael Jackson Estate Gives $300,000 To Coronavirus Relief

The fight against the coronavirus is getting some help from the Michael Jackson Estate.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that the estate of the late music icon is donating $300,000 to relief efforts, including Broadway Cares, the Nevada-based Three Square Food Bank, and MusicCares.

John McClain, co-executors of the estate, told Variety, “This virus strikes at the heart of the communities we are close to. We learned today that the legendary Manu Dibango [a key influence on Jackson’s hit ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’) passed away from the virus. Other performers and support staff in music and on Broadway are sick or have been left without work and are facing an uncertain future. And in Las Vegas, which has been so welcoming to Michael Jackson, the entire city has been shut down, leaving thousands of workers and their families devastated and without an income.”

McClain added, “Michael’s spirit of generosity and helping others during his lifetime is legendary. These donations are inspired by him.”

Each of the three organizations will receive $100,000 from the estate for their efforts to help keep vulnerable people afloat during the crisis.