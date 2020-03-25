Camila Cabello Left ‘Heartbroken,’ Announces She’ll Be Postponing Her World Tour: ‘I’m So Sorry’

Camila Cabello is postponing her “Romance” world tour amid the current coronavirus crisis.

Cabello shared a statement on social media Tuesday, saying she’s “heartbroken” to have to make the announcement.

Her tour was set to kick off in May and visit cities around the U.K., Europe, and the U.S.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Sing Ed Sheeran’s ‘Kiss Me’ During Instagram Live Concert

Cabello said in the statement, “With all the news constantly coming out and so much that is really unknown, we’re also taking extreme precautions to protect ourselves, our team, our dancers, our band, our crew, and ultimately, you guys.

“I’m truly heartbroken to say that we’ve decided we need to postpone the tour… we can’t start rehearsals without putting people at risk and with so much up in the air with no real and definitive end in sight, I feel this is the responsible thing to do.

“I’m so, so sorry, you guys. I’m so sad at the thought of disappointing you.”

RELATED: Camila Cabello Says Being In Love With Shawn Mendes Is ‘Exhausting’

The musician added, “I promise I’ll see you and cuddle your faces off when it’s safe and this all passes … When the danger passes, all this love that we are putting into the world will heal us.”