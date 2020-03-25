Mindy Kaling Revives ‘Mindy Project’ Character For Coronavirus Message

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram
Photo: Mindy Kaling/Instagram

Dr. Lahiri is back in practice.

This week, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Mindy Kaling revived her beloved character from “The Mindy Project” to share a special video message on Instagram.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Claims To Have Worn ‘Identical’ Necklace To ‘Ocean’s 8’ One But It Is Very Different

View this post on Instagram

Stay clean, stay safe.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

In the video, Kaling shows fans how to know they’re washing their hands for the required 20 seconds or more to stay safe.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Hilariously Shades Reese Witherspoon On ‘The Morning Show’ Set

For her music choice, Kaling picked the “Mindy Project” theme music, adding that the theme isn’t quite long enough, so everyone will have to listen to the music twice.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP