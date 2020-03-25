Mindy Kaling Revives ‘Mindy Project’ Character For Coronavirus Message

Dr. Lahiri is back in practice.

This week, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Mindy Kaling revived her beloved character from “The Mindy Project” to share a special video message on Instagram.

In the video, Kaling shows fans how to know they’re washing their hands for the required 20 seconds or more to stay safe.

For her music choice, Kaling picked the “Mindy Project” theme music, adding that the theme isn’t quite long enough, so everyone will have to listen to the music twice.