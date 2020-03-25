Lewis Capaldi Stans For Shania Twain After She Reacts To His Parody: ‘Looks Like We Made It’

Lewis Capaldi is getting recognition from one of his idols.

Capaldi posted a sultry video of himself lip-synching to Twain’s “You’re Still the One”. The Scottish singer-songwriter, 23, was blown away when his Canadian country idol re-posted the parody.

“When I first saw you, I saw love,” Capaldi mouths from atop a balcony. “And the first time you touched me, I felt love. After all this time, you’re still the one I love.”

“This is hilarious,” Twain tweeted on Tuesday. A shook Capaldi replied, “Looks like we made it.”

Capaldi made an emphatic debut on the world stage with his single “Someone You Loved” from his 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.