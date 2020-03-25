‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Admits Horrific Bullying Led Him To Question His Sexuality: ‘I Didn’t Know Who I Was’

“The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood spoke about the years of bullying that led him to question his sexuality in a candid new interview with People.

Underwood, who is dating his “Bachelor” pick Cassie Randolph, opened up about his childhood in his new book The First Time; the title a nod to being a virgin on the reality TV show.

The star said of the release, “There are a lot of stories and experiences that will help people understand the choices I’ve made. And I’m done hiding who I really am.”

Underwood said of the bullying, “I was called fatso, four eyes and four lips, because I used to lick my lips, so I would constantly have a red ring around them.

“I was a little heavy, and that, combined with being socially awkward, led to a really hard time. I didn’t believe in myself. And I was super insecure.”

The reality star, who credited his faith and values for his abstinence from sex, also said people started rumours he was gay back in high school.

“It was one of those things where you hear something so often, you start believing it,” he shared. “I thought, Maybe I am gay. The captain of the football team should be having sex and drinking, right? But I wasn’t.”

Underwood ended up searching “Am I gay?”, telling the publication: “I didn’t know who I was. And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, ‘Move on, you’re good.’ So that threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I’m not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it.

“Even while my season [on ‘The Bachelor’] was airing, I battled the gay [rumours]. They’d say, ‘He’s gay, he’s hiding it.’ No. But I’ve been there, done that now.”

Underwood’s comments come after he confirmed he’d tested positive for coronavirus. He’s been updating fans on social media since.