Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ To Be Added To U.S. National Recording Registry

Dr. Dre and his legendary 1992 album The Chronic are being immortalized.

The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday its intentions to preserve The Chronic in the U.S. National Registry.

“The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a press release. “It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time.”

“We received over 800 nominations this year for culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant recordings to add to the registry,” Hayden added. “The Library of Congress is committed to working with our many partners to preserve the sounds that have touched our hearts and shaped our culture.”

Other honourees include Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” single, Tina Turner’s Private Dancer album, and entries by Glen Campbell, Cheap Trick, and Selena.

The Chronic is Dr. Dre’s debut solo studio album. It included the legendary Snoop Dogg collaborations “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” and “Dre Day”.