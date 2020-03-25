Kelly Clarkson Performs Stunning Cover Of Sam Smith’s ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’

Kelly Clarkson is continuing to bring a little light into people’s homes during these tough times with yet another incredible “Kellyoke” cover.

Clarkson belted out Sam Smith’s “Too Good At Goodbyes”, once again showing off her killer vocals in the clip, which was recorded pre-COVID-19 self-isolation warnings.

The singer was joined by a choir, as well as her “Kelly Clarkson Show” band.

Clarkson’s latest clip comes after she shared a stunning cover of Mariah Carey’s “Vanishing” while self-isolating with her family at a ranch in Montana.

The musician’s cover went down a storm with Carey, who even put a request in, asking Clarkson to perform “Whenever You Call” next.