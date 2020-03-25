Kanye West: Wearing Trump MAGA Hat ‘Reminded Me Of How I Felt As A Black Guy Before I Was Famous’

Kanye West is reflecting on his very public support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 42-year-old rapper addresses the backlash he received for standing by Trump.

“I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?” West says.

“It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something,” he continues, “‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’”

West adds, though, that being a celebrity has not stopped him from feeling fear in his life.

“Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism—not just racism,” he says. “Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear.”

But he does say he uses that fear as a motivator.

“I do not like the word ambitious. I’m Kanye West. The word ambitious is beneath my abilities. I’m just a doer,” West explains. “You can see in my eyes there’s not one bit of fear.”