Tyler Perry Enlists Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey And More To Sing ‘He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands’

Tyler Perry wants to unite the world with this star-studded and multi-language twist on “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands”.

In an effort to pray “for our whole world,” Perry brought together stars from around the world for a cover of the traditional African-American spiritual.

“It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world!” Perry said in two Instagram posts.

Perry, 50, kicked things off, singing the song himself in the first video. He then passed it along to familiar faces, including Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, and Travis Greene.

The second video packed on the star power with Mariah Carey, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, Billy Ray Cyrus, Queen Latifah, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and LeAnn Rimes, among others.

Perry’s #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge follows several other social media challenges in a time of self-isolation and social distancing in response to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).