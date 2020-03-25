Tom Holland Bought Chickens So He Could Have Fresh Eggs During Self-Isolation

Why buy eggs when you’ve got a chicken laying them for free?

That’s the clever idea “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star Tom Holland had during his coronavirus self-isolation.

In an Instagram update, Holland explained, “With everything that’s going on, the supermarkets are all empty. There’s no eggs; we have no eggs.”

He continued, “So we thought to solve that problem, we would become the source of eggs. Now, we’re the owner of chickens.”

He then introduced the chickens, whose names are Predator, Ranger, and Chestnut.

Over the weekend, Holland revealed that he was sick.

“I’m feeling very ill today but I don’t think I have got the coronavirus, but I’m taking extra precautions,” he said. “I’m self-isolating inside.”