Scarlett Johansson On Her Twin Brother’s Charity Work: ‘I’m Incredibly Proud Of Him’

Scarlett Johansson seriously admires her twin brother Hunter.

In the new People magazine, Johansson talks about working with her brother and his charity organization Solar Responders, which aids first responders dispatched to deal with natural disasters and other emergencies.

“If there is a truly altruistic person I know in my life, it’s my brother,” Johansson says of Hunter. “He reminds me to be a better person all the time. I’m incredibly proud of him.”

Last year, Johansson and fiancé Colin Jost went to Puerto Rico to work with Hunter on installing solar panels at a fire station in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“The organization empowers communities to take charge of their own destiny, so they’re not reliant on others to save them,” Johansson says. “He’s very pragmatic — he takes the time to make sure the work he’s doing is efficient.”