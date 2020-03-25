Kenny Chesney Feels The Rush On Stage In ‘Here And Now’ Music Video

Kenny Chesney has just dropped the music video for his new single “Here and Now”, the title track off his 19th studio album.

The clip sees the eight-time Entertainer of the Year winner performing the energetic hit on stage in front of thousands of fans.

“There’s a rush of adrenaline when you’re doing one of these sports that’s beyond measure,” says Chesney in a statement. “It’s the way it feels for us, waiting for the Kabuki to drop. I wanted to give people a sense of how that feels, that crazy wild sense of being totally alive, because I think that’s what we’re all seeking. I think it’s why No Shoes Nation is so loud, so proud, so in the moment every time they take over a parking lot or throw all that energy back to us.”

Penned by Craig Wiseman, David Garcia, and David Lee Murphy, the catchy new track reminds us to be intentional and present.

“There is so much in the world we can’t change,” says the singer. “You can get so caught up in that, you miss your life. I can’t save the world, but I can make music that makes people happy, play shows that let them forget their problems for an evening – and occasionally cut a song that maybe reminds all of us what we ought to be embracing.”

The country superstar is set to release Here and Now on May 1.