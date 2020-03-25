Drake Tells Rihanna To Release New Music In Instagram Live Exchange: ‘Drop R12 Right Now’

Fans aren’t the only ones waiting for Rihanna to drop new music.

During DJ Spade‘s Instagram live DJ set on Tuesday, the “Diamonds” performer and Drake exchanged some friendly words in the stream’s chat.

Of course, the rapper teased Rihanna about releasing new music.

“Rihanna, drop R12,” Drake said, making fun of the fact that RiRi’s fans have been waiting for more than four years for her to drop a new album, which they actually call R9.

Rihanna and Drake interacting in the comments of DJ Spade’s Instagram live. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bi0EhyhPBr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2020

“Give Drake some water,” the 33-year-old Fenty Beauty creator quipped.