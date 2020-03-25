Oprah Winfrey Interviews Italian Doctor For New COVID-19 Series

Oprah Winfrey continues to educate the public about the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic.

Episodes three and four of “Oprah Talks COVID-19” dropped Wednesday on AppleTV+. The series is available for free to those with and without an AppleTV+ subscription.

Winfrey invites Dr. Marco Vergano and journalist Monica Maggioni to educate the public on the crisis in Italy. Both Vergano and Maggioni are on the frontlines as COVID-19 continues to ravage the European country.

Episode four features a chat between Winfrey and DJ D-Nice. The MC sparked #ClubQuarantine to bring people together through online parties.

“Oprah Talks COVID-19” premiered on Saturday with new episodes airing weekly. There are no set days or times for new-episode releases.