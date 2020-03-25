Director David Fincher Surprises Quarantined Film Students With Video Masterclass

About 450 British film students got the surprise of a lifetime when David Fincher joined them via Zoom to give a masterclass on filmmaking.

The notoriously private director of “Seven” and “Gone Girl” rarely gives interviews or attends press events so his appearance for the UK’s National Film and Television School class was a rare treat. The U.K. went into coronavirus lockdown this week, suspending in-class lectures.

“It’s been a tough week so we wanted to do something to lift the spirits of the National Film and Television School students,” the school’s director Jon Wardle said, tweeting a picture of a smiling Fincher in the video chat on Tuesday.

A Masterclass with the one and only directing legend David Fincher has 100% lifted the spirits of @NFTSFilmTV students! A huge thank you to David for being so generous with his time and knowledge today 🙌 https://t.co/E7QxKRlASC — National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) March 24, 2020

everything is terrible but at least we got to hangout on zoom with the one and only david fincher today! pic.twitter.com/1yLG8CwLtf — Ryan Ninesling (@ryanninesling) March 24, 2020

Every afternoon should be spent hanging out with David Fincher 🤟 pic.twitter.com/9IxaABGqIh — Elle Haywood (@ellekhaywood) March 25, 2020

Fincher recently wrapped principal production on “Mank”, his Netflix biopic of “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. Starring Gary Oldman as Mankiewicz, the film was already complete when Netflix ordered all of its productions to shut down to help stem the coronavirus outbreak.