Kehlani Drops A ‘Quarantine-Style’ Video For Her Sexy New Single ‘TOXIC’

Kehlani is certainly spicing up social distancing.

The R&B/hip-hop singer-songwriter surprised fans with a new video for her single “TOXIC”, which she put together herself during self-isolation.

RELATED: John Legend Chats To Jimmy Fallon, Teases ‘Sexy’ New Album & Reveals What He And Chrissy Teigen Have Been Doing In Self-Quarantine

The feisty song is the perfect soundtrack for the sexy compilation of clips, featuring the 24-year-old modelling, dancing, smoking, and lip-syncing in her bedroom.

Ahead of the track’s drop, Kehlani teased what she was up to on Twitter:

i drank some wine and locked myself in my room. stay awake for me real quick — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 25, 2020

Just over an hour later, she announced the official release by shouting out her collaborator: “THANK U RED WINE”.

TOXIC (QUARANTINE STYLE) OUT ON YOUTUBE NOW. CREATED DIRECTED EDITED BY ME IN MY ROOM IN AN HOUR THANK U RED WINE 🥶😈https://t.co/IYBUyvwWTw pic.twitter.com/Gk6h65C0wf — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 25, 2020

RELATED: Halle Berry Offers Hilarious Update On Family On ‘Day 12’ Of Coronavirus Quarantine

Needless to say, fans are loving the homemade visuals.

DRUNK LANI MAKING VIDEOS >>>> pic.twitter.com/g1s8mZTiS8 — 𝒜 . (@kianatsunami) March 25, 2020

DO YOU REALIZE HOW MANY PEOPLE YOU JUST IMPREGNATED? — ʙʀɪ 💙 (@tsunami_bri) March 25, 2020

Watch the full video above.