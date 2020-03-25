Kehlani Drops A ‘Quarantine-Style’ Video For Her Sexy New Single ‘TOXIC’

By Julia Lennox.

Kehlani is certainly spicing up social distancing.

The R&B/hip-hop singer-songwriter surprised fans with a new video for her single “TOXIC”, which she put together herself during self-isolation.

The feisty song is the perfect soundtrack for the sexy compilation of clips, featuring the 24-year-old modelling, dancing, smoking, and lip-syncing in her bedroom.

Ahead of the track’s drop, Kehlani teased what she was up to on Twitter:

Just over an hour later, she announced the official release by shouting out her collaborator: “THANK U RED WINE”.

Needless to say, fans are loving the homemade visuals.

Watch the full video above.

