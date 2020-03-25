Twitter Users Have Been Loving ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Tiger King’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More While In Self-Isolation

With people stuck at home in self-isolation, it’s no wonder more have been tweeting about re-watching and binging TV this month.

Twitter Canada has confirmed there were 2.25x more tweets about TV March 14-24 than the average days in February.

“The Walking Dead” topped the list, closely followed by “Tiger King”, “Schitt’s Creek”, “Westworld”, and “Little Fires Everywhere”.

“Orange Is the New Black”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Friends”, “100 Humans”, and “Feel Good” rounded off the top 10.

Elsewhere in the Twittersphere, celebs have been keeping followers updated on what they’ve been doing while social distancing by sharing video messages, posts, and live concerts.

Late-night TV hosts have also been keeping people entertained by filming their monologues, as well as “At Home” versions of their shows.