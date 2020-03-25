Usher Gets Grub From Chef Snoop Dogg In ‘Don’t Waste My Time’ Music Video

Snoop Dogg’s time in the kitchen with Martha Stewart has paid off in Usher’s new music video for “Don’t Waste My Time”.

RELATED: Usher Says His 6-Year-Old Self Always Knew He’d Be A Star

Usher and Ella Mai dropped the visuals for “Don’t Waste My Time” on Wednesday. The eight-time Grammy winner invited some famous friends to take part, including Snoop Dogg and Jamie Kennedy.

In the video, Chef Snoop whips up a gourmet feast that delights Usher’s dancing tastebuds. Other notable cameos are Puffy’s sons King and Justin Combs, Jermaine Dupri, and Evan Ross.

“Looking forward to the day when we can all be together again in one place,” Usher tweeted when promoting the video. “Until then stay healthy, stay home and be good to each other!”

RELATED: Usher And Ellen Team Up To Surprise An Inspiring Single Mom

“Don’t Waste My Time” video is OUT NOW. https://t.co/7WVgDad637

Huge thank you to everyone involved 🙏🏾 Looking forward to the day when we can all be together again in one place. Until then stay healthy, stay home and be good to each other! #DontWasteMyTime pic.twitter.com/cfPjco3Yub — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) March 25, 2020

Usher has not released a full-length solo studio album since 2016’s Hard II Love.