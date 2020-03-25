‘Top Chef Masters’ Winner Chef Floyd Cardoz, 59, Dies After Complications From Coronavirus

Chef Floyd Cardoz has died following complications from coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson for Hunger Inc. Hospitality Group, who confirmed the news to People magazine, Cardoz passed away Wednesday at Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey – he was 59-years-old.

Cardoz was known for winning the third season of Food Network Canada‘s “Top Chef Masters” in 2011.

The chef was admitted to the hospital with a fever a week before he died, there he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York,” he wrote to Instagram following his diagnosis. “I was hugely anxious about my state of health.”

“Floyd made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch,” “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi wrote in a tribute to Instagram. “This is a huge loss, not only for the professional food world, but for the Indians everywhere.”

Bravo also released a statement: “Bravo and the ‘Top Chef’ family are deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Floyd Cardoz. Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won Top Chef Masters. He was thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

