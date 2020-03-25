Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hits Back At Rumours About Being In The Illuminati

Tom Hanks son is setting the record straight about some wild Internet rumours.

In a new video on Instagram, Chet Hanks responded to claims based on his all-seeing eye tattoo that he is a member of the secret society known as the Illuminati.

“You motherf**kers are going to believe what you want ’cause you’re already so f**king committed to your weird Internet conspiracies, but I’m not actually in the f**king Illuminati, dude,” he said in the video.

Chet then explained, “I got this f**king tattoo because I’m extremely spiritual. I believe in God. I believe that God oversees everything, has a plan for everything.”

The 29-year-old also referenced a video from a few days earlier in which he joked about being found out as an Illuminati member.

“I was trolling in that last video obviously because I’m pissed off at what you motherf**kers are f**king saying about my family,” he said. “The ridiculous, sick f**king s**t that you guys like to sit around and f**king think about is f**king disgusting.”

He continued, “Look, I get it. I question everything and I don’t f**king trust s**t…Doesn’t mean that every f**king conspiracy out there is the f**king truth.”

Finally, Chet added jokingly, “Does it look like I’m in the f**king Illuminati dude? I got a bunch of s**tty ass f**king furniture in here.”