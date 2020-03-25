Heidi Klum Says ‘We All Need To Do Our Part’ To Stop The Spread Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Heidi Klum is weighing in on the coronavirus pandemic after revealing she tested negative for the virus in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Speaking with Variety for an exclusive interview alongside fashion consultant and television personality Tim Gunn, Klum says, “We are all in this together. This virus knows no borders, so as people of this planet, we all need to do our part and protect each other and to stop the virus from spreading.”

RELATED: Heidi Klum Says Husband Tom Kaulitz Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Discussing the importance of social distancing and staying at home to stop the spread, she adds, “It’s so upsetting to see that people are not listening to guidelines and are out and about when they don’t need to be. The virus will keep spreading, and we will all then need to isolate for even longer.”

Photo: Cliff Watts for Variety

Joining Klum for the interview, Gunn talks about their new design competition series “Making the Cut”, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, and reveals how the show will be a good distraction during the crisis.

“I think that ‘Making the Cut’ is a much-needed antidote to everything that we’re going through,” he says. “It’s feel-good television. People want to be inspired; they want a distraction. They’re not going to see designers squabbling; they’re going to see designers helping each other. It’s going to be uplifting to people.”

RELATED: Amazon Reveals Official Trailer For ‘Making The Cut’

Klum says that she hopes the show, which features a group of talented design competitors from around the globe competing for a $1-million prize, can “bring a small bit of joy and entertainment into our day.”

Explaining the main difference between “Project Runway” and “Making the Cut”, the former supermodel says, “This is about finding the next great global brand. Everything about it was supposed to be more real and less gimmicky — not that gimmicky’s bad — but less showy, less super-stressed for them.”

RELATED: Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Announce New Reality Competition Series: ‘Making The Cut’

Looking at celebrity-favourite designer Christian Siriano, who got his breakthrough in fashion after winning “Project Runway” season 4, Klum explains that she wants the winner of “Making the Cut” to have a “real brand.”

“For me, ‘Making the Cut’ celebrates the global community of fashion and the extinction of boundaries and barriers; we are but one world,” she says. “It’s a feel-good show and a tonic for troubled times.”