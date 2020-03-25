Courteney Cox And Daughter Coco Perform Impressive ‘Hamilton’ Cover During Quarantine

Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco Arquette, are wowing with their musical skills! The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a clip of herself and the 15-year-old daughter she shares with her ex, David Arquette, performing “Burn” from “Hamilton.”.

In the impressive video, Cox sits at the piano as Arquette stands behind her and belts out the emotional lyrics.

Reese Witherspoon was blown away by the performance, writing, “You win quarantine! Go Coco!”

Likewise, Tan France called the mother-daughter duo’s rendition “SO BEAUTIFUL” and Eric Stonstreet simply wrote, “Omg.”

“So quarantine just basically made you guys completely musical?!” Erin Foster questioned. “Wtf I’ve just been sleeping.”

In the caption, Cox explained that she and Arquette decided to perform the track after getting “too nervous” to do so when Ellen DeGeneres called them earlier this month.

“Coco and I were pretty embarrassed by our last attempt at this song when talking to @theellenshow…So we had to redeem ourselves. #hamilton #burn #linmanuelmiranda???” Cox wrote.

Earlier this month, Arquette showed off her vocals on her mom’s Instagram account with a performance of Demi Lovato’s track “Anyone,” which won her praise from the likes of Laura Dern and Charlize Theron.

“When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it,” Cox captioned the post.

Watch the video below for more of Cox and Arquette’s recent videos.

