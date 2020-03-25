Brian May Teaches Fans How To Play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ And Other Queen Classics

Brian May is using social distancing as a teaching opportunity.
The legendary musician has spent his time in self-isolation teaching fans how to play classic Queen songs. May, 72, launched the “MicroConcerto” project last week with the aim of bringing Queen to the fingertips of fans.
View this post on Instagram
This spontaneously turned into a ‘Star Licks’ type tutorial … as an experiment, really. I don’t think I’ll Ever try to do it this way again, though – because it was ridiculously time-consuming trying to put it all up on IG ‘Stories’. Here’s a very rough potted version for posterity. Tell me how useful (or not!) it was. OK ? Bri
“In my living room at home – where else?! I seem to have most all my usual channels to entertain you,” May posted. “So maybe here on [Instagram] is the place to perform micro concerts across the ether. Is that a good plan?”
May taught his audience how to play Queen classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Keep Yourself Alive”.
View this post on Instagram
I’m not an immunologist – but anyone with even a scant understanding of logic and statistics has been feeling angry and anxious this last 3 weeks. These are my thoughts – I hope they are helpful. My heart reaches out to those already directly suffering from the effects of the CoronaVirus. Our Spanish friends are now in the heat of the battle, as we in Britain will soon be, barring a miracle. God bless ya – be strong and be careful. Vaya con Dios. Folks everywhere – our miracle will come – but we need to help it happen. We need to buy time – and the closer we get to a Nation where every household is isolated from every other – the more time we will buy. Remember not to expect things to change immediately – turning this thing around is like trying to make an ocean liner change its course – you have turn the rudder and then wait until it slowly responds. But we can do this. Be safe – and let’s be grateful we have a chance here. And let’s still try to enjoy each day we’re given. KEEP CALM AND CREATE !!! #dontstopusnow Cheers – Bri
“For me, as much as I can is the whole way,” May said of his experiences with COVID-19. “I’m not interacting with anybody except me missus and that means at the moment I can’t get to the studio.”
Countless musicians are sharing their art through Instagram livestream as governments around the world continue to stress self-isolation and social distancing in hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus.