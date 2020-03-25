Brian May Teaches Fans How To Play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ And Other Queen Classics

Brian May is using social distancing as a teaching opportunity.

The legendary musician has spent his time in self-isolation teaching fans how to play classic Queen songs. May, 72, launched the “MicroConcerto” project last week with the aim of bringing Queen to the fingertips of fans.

“In my living room at home – where else?! I seem to have most all my usual channels to entertain you,” May posted. “So maybe here on [Instagram] is the place to perform micro concerts across the ether. Is that a good plan?”

May taught his audience how to play Queen classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Keep Yourself Alive”.

“For me, as much as I can is the whole way,” May said of his experiences with COVID-19. “I’m not interacting with anybody except me missus and that means at the moment I can’t get to the studio.”

Countless musicians are sharing their art through Instagram livestream as governments around the world continue to stress self-isolation and social distancing in hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus.