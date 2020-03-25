‘Doctor Who’ Star Jodie Whittaker Has Some Important Advice For Fans Self-Isolating During Coronavirus Chaos

Jodie Whittaker has some words of advice for those worried about contracting the coronavirus.

Whittaker briefly returned to her “Doctor Who” role to talk fans through some important steps as people self-isolate at home.

She shared in a clip posted by BBC America: “If you’re seeing this, the Tardis must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space and time. Basically, I think somebody somewhere might be a little bit worried.”

RELATED: Twitter Users Have Been Loving ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Tiger King’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More While In Self-Isolation

Confirming she was also in quarantine, Whittaker added: “Or, as I like to call it, hiding… from an army on Sontarans. But keep that to yourself.”

Whittaker reminded viewers, “You’ll get through this. Things will be all right, even if they look uncertain. Even if you’re worried, darkness never prevails.”

Step 2: “Tell jokes, even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I’m brilliant at bad ones.”

Step 3: “Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday, and I know you were super kind yesterday. Talking will help, sharing will help… Look out for your friends, your neighbours, people you hardly know, and family… ’cause in the end, we’re all family.”

RELATED: Stay-At-Home Orders Aren’t Stopping Fans From Visiting ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Town

Whittaker went on, “4. Listen to science, and listen to doctors, right? They’ve got your back,” before urging people to “Stay strong, stay positive, you’ve got this.”