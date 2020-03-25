James Corden Is Hosting A ‘Late Late Show’ Primetime Special From Home With Billie Eilish, John Legend And More

James Corden is going to primetime for a new TV special.

“Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special” is set to air Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET, Deadline reports.

The special will feature the late-night host broadcasting from his garage at home, talking to a number of guests, including Will Ferrell and David Blaine.

There will also be musical performances by Billie Eilish, BTS, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli and Dua Lipa, all from the safety of their own homes.

Corden’s primetime special comes as production on “The Late Late Show” was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Other late-night hosts have continued to produce home-based clips while in self-isolation during the past week.