Thomas Rhett And Jon Pardi’s Music Video For ‘Beer Can’t Fix’ Is A Much-Needed Lift

Thomas Rhett and John Pardi have a fun and uplifting new music video in a time of great uncertainty.

The country crooners released the official videos for “Beer Can’t Fix” off Rhett’s Grammy-nominated fourth studio album Center Point Road.

“We wrote this song to be fun and uplifting and wanted to take that same energy into the video,” Rhett said in a press release. “Jon and I had a blast filming this a few weeks ago in Key West, and I hope it brings a smile to people’s faces.”

Rhett and Pardi have the time of their lives in the video, jamming on a speedboat and hanging on motorcycles.