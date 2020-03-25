75-Year-Old Bonnie Goes Viral After Threatening To Kick A ‘Bleach Blonde 50-Year-Old’s A**’ For Mocking Coronavirus

Bonnie Tracy is ready to “kick” some a**.

The 75-year-old viral sensation hit Facebook with a hilarious video over the weekend, slamming a fellow shopping patrons for not taking the recent coronavirus outbreak seriously.

“I went to Mariano’s today, minding my own business. And there were these women in line, and I had a cart, and I said ‘excuse me,'” Bonnie explained to her camera, adding that the women were not practicing social distancing. “She proceeded to yell at me and tell me I was crazy – what was wrong with me, that this was not a pandemic, this was a political hoax.”

Who we fighting Bonnie !

But Tracey says she got heated just watching them, “I should have just kept on walking and I said ‘Well, if you’re not afraid, then why don’t you go to China and help people,’ and she said ‘Well god damn it, why don’t you — BITCH.’ And I said, ‘Well, I would but I have no money.'”

Adding, “But at that point, I had to walk away because I thought about my daughter working at hospitals trying to save lives with this pandemic,” she said holding back tears. “And I thought, ya know, this woman has no idea that I’m almost 75, but I’m from Chicago and I will gladly tap her on the shoulder and ask her to step outside and proceed to kick her bleach blonde 50-year-old a**.”

Tracey finished off by saying, “That’s all I gotta say. God bless. take care of yourself, this is a pandemic. Be careful. I love you all, bye.”

Twitter erupted with love for Tracey, even from Patricia Arquette.

I will back you up mama. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette)

She said don't get it twisted! I will buy these groceries and then bag you up right after!! — dq (@DQDQ29) March 25, 2020

She said I am from the south side of Chicago! Ooookay!! pic.twitter.com/3EihA76Kyd — MS. Benjamin 🇭🇹 (@benraifilms) March 25, 2020

