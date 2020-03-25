Jimmy Kimmel Hosting ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ 20th Anniversary Series With Eric Stonestreet, Will Forte And More

Twenty years later, “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire” is coming back to primetime.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the new special run of episodes premiering April 8, featuring celebrity guests winning money for charities of their choice.

The premiere will feature Will Forte playing for The Pangea Network and Eric Stonestreet playing for Building Hope for Autism.

The celebrity contestants are also invited to bring along a guest to help them answer questions, and the new run of the show will also add a new lifeline, Ask the Host.

Viewers at home will also be able to play along during the show with a live app, competing to win the same amount the celebrity contestants are playing for.