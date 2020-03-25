Chris Evans’ Son Is Accused Of Murder In Apple TV+ Series ‘Defending Jacob’

By Rachel West.

Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Chris Evans may be at home self-isolating, but he’s got something to share with fans at home — the first trailer for his Apple TV+ limited series “Defending Jacob”.

Based on the 2012 bestselling novel, the eight-episode series features Evans and Michelle Dockery as Andy and Laurie Barber, parents to Jacob (“IT: Chapter One”‘s Jaeden Martell), a young man who is the prime suspect in the murder of a fellow student. As the Assistant District Attorney, Andy soon finds himself torn between the love of his family and his sworn duty to uphold justice for the horrendous crime.

RELATED: Chris Evans Slams Donald Trump For Running Off Stage After Coronavirus Press Conference: ‘America Wants Answers’

Co-starring Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber and Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons, “Defending Jacob” will premiere the first three episodes of the series on April 24, followed by one new episode each Friday until May 29.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP