Chris Evans’ Son Is Accused Of Murder In Apple TV+ Series ‘Defending Jacob’

Chris Evans may be at home self-isolating, but he’s got something to share with fans at home — the first trailer for his Apple TV+ limited series “Defending Jacob”.

Based on the 2012 bestselling novel, the eight-episode series features Evans and Michelle Dockery as Andy and Laurie Barber, parents to Jacob (“IT: Chapter One”‘s Jaeden Martell), a young man who is the prime suspect in the murder of a fellow student. As the Assistant District Attorney, Andy soon finds himself torn between the love of his family and his sworn duty to uphold justice for the horrendous crime.

Co-starring Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber and Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons, “Defending Jacob” will premiere the first three episodes of the series on April 24, followed by one new episode each Friday until May 29.