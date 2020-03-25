Miley Cyrus Reveals How Social Distancing Has Made Her Feel More Connected: ‘This Is The Most At Peace I’ve Been In The Last Few Years’

Miley Cyrus talks to Zane Lowe about everything from social distancing to actually feeling more connected in self-isolation in a new interview for Apple Music.

The singer, who recently launched her Instagram Live series “Bright Minded”, tells Lowe about feeling at peace and fulfilled: “Honestly, what’s really crazy is, and I know that I’m in a very individualized, unique position and I have no misunderstanding of how fortunate I am, but this is the most at peace and fulfilled that I’ve been in the last few years.”

“I think I miss the safety of being able to be around my family. I miss the, you know, right now in the back of my mind, like I’ve wanted to see my mom a couple times, but my mom’s in her 50s and she visits her mom daily, and so it just hasn’t felt responsible for me to be around my mom. So I miss my mom the most and I miss my dad the most,” Cyrus adds.

The musician goes on to say how she’s been missing connecting with her fans every day, “probably since ‘Hannah Montana’.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Welcomes Her Parents For Latest Edition Of ‘Bright Minded’

“The thing I loved about Hannah Montana was once a week I would connect, and there would always be a message, and that was at a time where you couldn’t do this live, like how you and I are communicating now,” Cyrus continues. “Even you and I just having this chat feels less alone, and I just, I feel like I connected more with the outside world inside than I did on the outside.”

Cyrus, who says a recent anxiety attack reminded her of a bright mind exercise that she’d been told to do by her psychiatrist, hence the name of her new show, also tells Lowe how social distancing has made her feel more connected.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus & Hailey Bieber Have A Conversation About Their Relationships With Religion

She explains, “We get so numb to people opening the door for us and saying, ‘Good morning. How are you?’ What would we give right now for it to be safe to open the door for somebody, but right now when we open the door, we think, oh, where’s my glove, let me get my hoodie. I’m not allowed to look at you. Get six feet away from me. And so I miss that human connection.”