‘Schitt’s Creek’ Says Goodbye To An Amazing Romance With New Entertainment Weekly Motion Covers

The end is near for “Schitt’s Creek”.

Entertainment Weekly is paying tribute to the hit Canadian series with a trio of digital motion covers, tracing the show’s central relationship between Dany Levy’s David Rose and Noah Reid’s Patrick Brewer.

Talking about the series finale, which will air with a two-part wedding episode next month, Levy says, “The big challenge was how can you reconcile what the fans expect — which is for us all to live happily ever after in a motel for the rest of time — with what the characters really want. For me, a series finale should just be a really fun, great episode of your show.”

The series star and co-creator also talks about the decision not to throw any will-they-or-won’t-they drama into David and Patrick’s relationship.

“That is one of the things that I always have found troubling about certain TV tropes,” Levy says. “It does provide an instant tension, but people watching know how solid this relationship is. It’s a little harder to tell the story of a successful relationship.

He adds, “Knowing that it was a gay relationship, wanting to show the stability and the security of these two people just getting each other and having it be nothing but love and encouragement… Obviously, there’s bumps along the road, which we explored, but that the relationship itself would never be put into question, that these two people were in it to win it.”

Reid, who joined the show midway through the series, was cast fairly last-minute, without any real intention to have him continue on long-term.

“We didn’t have time,” Levy says of the casting.. “We cast him halfway through the season. David needed a relationship because he’s so fragile when it comes to love. We thought, if it works, great.”

Thank you @entertainmentweekly for choosing to celebrating this relationship over three different covers. I would have been very comforted by these images as a kid. Surreal that I got to be a part of it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Jerj7nfb66 — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 25, 2020

Things worked out much better than that, though.

“Noah could have come into the show and we could’ve gotten along, but there wouldn’t have been the same spark,” Levy says. “Then we would have probably, inevitably either written him out or had it die off at some point.”

Levy says that instead, Reid brought “a stability and a sense of calm.”