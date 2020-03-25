Christina Aguilera Seeks To Find Safe Shelter For Those In Need Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Christina Aguilera is campaigning for a cause near and dear to her heart.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate $1 Million To Food Banks

The “Reflection” singer connected with fans on Wednesday in support of an organization called The Shade Tree of Vegas. The organization provides safe shelter to homeless and abused women and children in crisis.

“Many of us are fortunate to resort to the safety of our homes,” she wrote. “Many others who have nowhere to go-including women and children who are escaping abuse or the streets. Which becomes even more complicated at this very difficult and questionable time.”

“@ShadeTreeVEGAS is a safe shelter, near and dear to my heart, and they’re seeking to help,” Aguilera added. “Thankfully they’re keeping their doors open right now. But they need our support. Please consider donating to @ShadeTreeVEGAS.”

RELATED: How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amidst #coronavirus, many of us are fortunate to resort to the safety of our homes. But there are many others who have nowhere to go-including women & children who are escaping abuse or the streets, which becomes even more complicated at this very difficult & questionable time. pic.twitter.com/dsTFrWYSXq — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) March 25, 2020

You can learn more about The Shade Tree of Vegas by visiting their website here.