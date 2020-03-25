Elton John Hosting Coronavirus Relief Concert With Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish And More

Elton John is bringing music’s biggest stars together to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

On Wednesday, iHeartMedia announced that the 73-year-old music icon will be hosting a worldwide benefit concert.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will feature remotely filmed performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more.

Viewers at home will be encouraged to make their donations to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The hour-long concert will air Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Fox, as well as on iHeartRadio stations, which is the same time the now-postponed iHeartRadio Music Awards were supposed to air.