Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres & Melissa McCarthy Join Elton John’s Star-Studded ‘Living Room Concert For America’

Elton John is bringing music’s biggest stars together to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

This week, iHeartMedia announced that the 73-year-old music icon will be hosting a worldwide benefit concert on Sunday night.

The iHeart Living Room Concert for America will feature remotely filmed performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more.

On Friday, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R. and Sam Smith were also added to the star-studded lineup of performers, with Lady Gaga and Ellen DeGeneres added to the lineup a few days later.

Viewers at home will be encouraged to make their donations to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The hour-long concert will air Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Fox, as well as on iHeartRadio stations, which is the same time the now-postponed iHeartRadio Music Awards were supposed to air.

