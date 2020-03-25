M.I.A. Sparks Outrage On Twitter With Anti-Vaccination Posts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

M.I.A. is causing a stir on Twitter following an anti-vaccination rant this week.

The rapper, 44, expressed her opinion on the controversial topic amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which didn’t sit well with her followers.

“If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death,” she wrote in one post, prompting a follower to ask why she was anti-vaccine.

“Most of science is in bed with business. Business is in bed with banks, banks are in bed with tech, techs in bed with us, we’re in bed with corona. Corona is in bed with science. So on… the best is prevention,” M.I.A. explained.

Adding, “In America they made me vaccinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have a choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for three weeks then docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from three vaccines.”

She then started to backtrack her comments, “As an adult, you have a choice! By then you’ve built your immune system. You have a choice as an ‘adult’ wishing you all good health,” she wrote. “Don’t panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you’ve already had is enough to see you through.”

