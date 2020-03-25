Pink Gave Herself A Drunk Haircut While Under Self-Isolation

P!nk. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Pink is giving fans a warning against drinking too much during the coronavirus crisis.

In a new video on Instagram, the singer revealed that she’s been turning drinking into “a sport” while keeping herself in quarantine, and added, “When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas.”

Quarantine diaries

It tuns out, Pink decided to give herself a haircut.

“I can cut hair! I can totally cut hair! Why have I been paying people all this time?” she said.

Showing off her newly buzzed-off sides, Pink said, “Look what I did. What do you think? A good look?”

She added, “Am I giving like, Alyssa Milano vibes right now? Charlize Theron? I might try to fix it tonight. What do you think?”

Finally, Pink signed off with the clear advice, “Stay safe. Stay home. Cut your own hair! Screw it.”

