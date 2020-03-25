Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Are An Item

Demi Lovato has sparked a romance with “The Young and The Restless” star Max Ehrich.

Lovato, 27, and Ehrich, 28, have been hinting at their relationship for the last week or so. The relationship has been confirmed by People and further solidified by flirty exchanges between the two.

On Tuesday, Ehrich posted videos of himself, snuggling Lovato’s dogs Batman and Ella, to his Instagram Story. He also showed off his shredded physique in a shirtless photo that suggests he is not at his own house.

“When you realize you should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” Ehrich captioned the image. “Have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love and laughter <3.”

Lovato quickly replied to the post, “Fine by me…”

Despite obvious hints, Lovato and Ehrich have yet to outright confirm their romance.